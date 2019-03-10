Staycations in Singapore: The best hotels for vacationing at home

The mad rush of a weekend trip to Bangkok or Kuala Lumpur might possibly be cheaper, but sometimes, it's easier to retreat into a lovely hotel room for a day and just forget the world. Let Singapore surprise you again with our top holiday staycation picks. Soon, your burnout and fatigue will feel like a distant dream!

GRAND PARK ORCHARD

Love to shop? This chic lifestyle destination puts you right in the heart of Singapore's prime shopping belt. Grand Park Orchard is one of Asia's leading design hotels and continues to impress with its show-stopping herringbone design exterior glass façade and media wall.

The hotel's 308 rooms are as fashionable as it gets, luxuriously appointed with cutting-edge works.

When you're hungry, a plethora of dining options await at the hotel's doorstep, or simply head to contemporary Cantonese restaurant Mitzo on level four for a bespoke cocktail programme and some of the best char siew in town. Bar Canary, the dazzling alfresco bar next door, is also great for tasty tipples.

Deals and packages: Recharge with a complimentary room upgrade during weekends when you book direct. Valid till 30 June 2019.

Grand Park Orchard is located at 270 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238857, p.+65 6603 8888. Rates start from $238 per night.

INTERCONTINENTAL SINGAPORE ROBERTSON QUAY

The InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay combines luxury with the comforts of home - to be precise, a sophisticated waterfront home. Featuring a host of thoughtful amenities that are functional and practical without being extravagant, think of this place as a chic condominium rather than a hotel.

There are gourmet teas from Monogram, a basic cocktail kit with all the tools and ingredients you need, and of course, fluffy bedroom slippers.

You won't want to miss out on the Club InterContinental experience, where you can pretty much get breakfast, afternoon tea, and cocktails and canapes in the evening. Other highlights include the first-floor Publico restaurant, which dishes out excellent pizzas and pastas, as well as the cosy Marcello for speciality coffee and drinks. Read our review here.

Deals and packages: Live the suite life with an ongoing package that starts at $405. Expect a royal reception with a bottle of French champagne, LUSH bath bombs, one night's accommodation in your suite of choice, and late check out.

InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay is located at 1 Nanson Rd, Singapore 238909. Rates start from $254 per night.

JW MARRIOTT SINGAPORE SOUTH BEACH

Are museums and the arts your kind of thing? The JW Marriott Singapore is within easy walking distance to places like Esplanade, National Gallery Singapore, and the rest of the Civic District. Even then, this property has plenty of its own to offer.

Fusing contemporary architecture with restored heritage, the staggering 634-room hotel houses 47 suites, two sky gardens and swimming pools, the signature Spa by JW, and five restaurants and bars, including Akira Back, Beach Road Kitchen, and Madame Fan - located at the lifestyle destination venue The NCO Club.

A special shoutout to the hotel's Club Executive Lounge, where club room guests can enjoy a comprehensive breakfast, afternoon tea, evening cocktails, and more. Read our review here.

Deals and packages: Rejuvenate yourself with a 60-minute massage per person per stay when you book your stay with the promo code 'YQ6'. Valid till 26 November 2019.

JW Marriott Singapore South Beach is located at 30 Beach Rd, Nicoll Highway, Singapore 189763, p. +65 6818 1888. Rates start from $377 per night.

NAUMI HOTEL SINGAPORE

Tucked away in the artsy Bras Basah neighbourhood, Naumi Hotel is a breath of fresh air as far as boutique hotels go. Unwind in a lush environment filled with art and design, including original furniture by the likes of B&B Italia and Tom Dixon - heck, even their rooms are sound-proofed by a Parisian acoustic expert.

Along with hair straighteners, yoga mats, superfood bath products by Australian brand SOAK, and collagen shakes at breakfast, you'll be pampered beyond belief.

Check out the property's newly-launched room, an Instagram-worthy pop-up concept that will be refreshed every quarter. The current design comes inspired by Tyler the Creator and sees bold lightings and designer furnishing from Muuto. Read our review here.

Deals and packages: Get 28 per cent off your room rate when you book at least 60 days in advance, and enjoy 60 minutes of free-flow wine and beer from 6pm to 7pm daily.

Naumi Hotel Singapore is located at 41 Seah St, Singapore 188396, p. +65 6403 6000. Rates start from $201.50 per night.

W SINGAPORE - SENTOSA COVE

A staycation on Sentosa might just be the best kind. Nestled within the idyllic Sentosa Cove - where many of the island's best dining spots are located - is W Singapore, a trendy hotel where the rooms are massive and vivid with style.

All stays come with daily continental breakfast at the kitchen table, and you can also dine at SKIRT, reputed to be one of the best steakhouses in the city.

At the lobby, the sophisticated WOOBAR sets the scene for smooth grooves and inventive cocktails, while the gargantuan 24-hour WET Pool means you can lounge away all day and night. The ultimate cherry on the cake? With AWAY Spa's treatments, you'll wonder if you aren't actually far away in the tropics.

Deals and packages: Book a weekend stay and enjoy 50 per cent off your second night! Valid till 31 December 2019.

W Singapore - Sentosa Cove is located at 21 Ocean Way, Singapore 098374, p. +65 1800 325 2525. Rates start $335 from per night.

THE WESTIN SINGAPORE

If there's one thing no guest at Westin's properties will ever forget, it's the signature Westin Heavenly Bed, ready to give you the best sleep you've ever had.

The Westin Singapore is a gem - lots of natural light, views of the South China Sea and Marina Bay, and majestic marble bathrooms. This hotel is all about wellness, and you can find dedicated programmes for healthy eating, sleeping, and working out.

Try the Eat Well Menu and Westin Fresh by the Juicery, which sees assorted dishes and creative juices packed with nutrients to power your day. Plus, the Heavenly Spa by Westin sees facilities like the Experience Shower, Whirlpool (pictured above), and Aromatherapy Steam Bath. Want to feel like you're on top of the world? Their infinity pool on the 35th floor will surely lift your mood. Read our review here.

Deals and packages: Elevate your weekends with extended breakfast hours and laze by the pool with late checkouts on Sundays when you book with the promo code 'PK9'. Valid till 9 November 2019.

The Westin Singapore is located at 12 Marina View, Asia Square Tower 2, Singapore 018961, p. +65 6922 6888. Rates start from $381 per night.

THE ST. REGIS SINGAPORE

The St. Regis brand is practically hotel royalty, its understated beauty apparent throughout the 299 rooms and suites at this exquisite property. Think customised furniture, lush fabrics, and every conceivable amenity to ensure yourself a comfy stay.

Their signature Butler Service - including packing and unpacking, as well as hot beverage service - is offered to all guests as they anticipate your individual preferences.

You can also find over 70 rare artworks by celebrated artists like Georgette Chen, Marc Chagall, and the Picasso. When hunger strikes, savour delicious epicurean experiences at award-winning Chinese restaurant Yan Ting and a Italian restaurant by the Tropical Spa Pool, LaBrezza. Oh, and when's the last time you went to admire the flora at the nearby Singapore Botanic Gardens?

Deals and packages: Experience a complimentary upgrade to the next room category when you book a stay for two or more nights. Valid till 29 November 2019.

The St. Regis Singapore is located at 29 Tanglin Rd, Singapore 247911, p. +65 6506 6888. Rates start from $375 per night.

SOFITEL SINGAPORE SENTOSA RESORT & SPA

Home to the largest So SPA in the world, Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa has much to offer. On top of quality dining establishments like The Cliff and Kwee Zeen (Sunday brunch, anyone?) are the world-famous French hospitality and spectacular views of the South China Sea greeting you every morning.

Check out the spacious Luxury Garden Room with warm wood furnishings, soothing green accents, and a view of the lush landscaped grounds. It's almost like Paris' Luxembourg Gardens!

Deals and packages: Enjoy the Sofitel experience as a family! Take advantage of a 50 per cent discount on a second room for your children and free breakfast for them.

Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa is located at 2 Bukit Manis Road, Sentosa, Singapore 099891, p. +65 6708 8310. Rates start from $325 per night.

THE FULLERTON BAY HOTEL

The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore is where old meets the new. Standing in the middle of the Fullerton heritage precinct, this 100-room hotel sports customised Bottega Veneta room amenities, Egyptian cotton quality linen and 100 per cent goose down linens for that #treatyoself staycation. There's no pool here, but guests have access to The Fullerton Hotel Singapore's 25-metre infinity pool nearby.

Don't miss a chance to dine at their Instagram-worthy restaurant The Clifford Pier or French culinary gem La Brasserie either. For the ultimate luxury, book a Premier Bay View Room so you can soak in its en suite private jacuzzi with panoramic views of the city skyline.

Deals and packages: Book the Staycation By The Bay package and get 8 per cent off Best Available Rate for select rooms, dining credit of $50 per stay, and one complimentary Fullerton Bear.

The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore is located at 80 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049326, p. +65 6333 8388. Rates start from $565 per night.

WANGZ HOTEL

WANGZ is one of the smallest hotels on our list with only 41 rooms, but much of the charm lies in that. This family-owned boutique property has our attention with their hospitality and attention to detail, boasting Sealy Posturepedic beds for the best sleep you've ever had.

Art enthusiasts will be happy here as commissioned artworks - mostly floral- and nature-themed - are scattered throughout the building while foodies can indulge in modern Asian cuisine and local favourites at Nectar, or look forward to traditional hawker fare at Tiong Bahru Market just a short stroll away.

Deals and packages: Planning a staycation? Enjoy $10 off on your birthday month.

Wangz Hotel is located at 231 Outram Road, Singapore 169040. Rates start from $218 per night.

ANDAZ SINGAPORE

Esteemed interior architect Andre Fu is the brilliant mind behind Andaz Singapore. All 342 rooms here are inspired by the locale, and sees organic fluid spaces with refreshing mustard tones.

Take in the city skyline from Level 38 at 665°F, their premium steakhouse specialising in halal-certified cuts and sustainable seafood, and also at Mr Stork, the destination cocktail bar with even better views. Want to explore the vicinity?

Andaz Singapore is surrounded by the Kampong Glam, Bras Basah Bugis, and Little India districts, with plenty to see and do in each. Read our review here.

Deals and packages: Join the World of Hyatt member programme and save up to 15 per cent off your next staycation.

Andaz Singapore is located at 5 Fraser Street, Singapore 189354, p. +65 6408 1234. Rates start from $440 per night.

SIX SENSES DUXTON

Six Senses Duxton is not your ordinary boutique hotel. Uniting a long row of heritage shophouses that's been sustainably restored in collaboration with British design Anouska Hempel, this property combines an eclectic mix of Chinese, Malay, and European elements.

Oh, it also partners with local businesses in the neighbourhood to bring you yoga sessions, tea appreciation classes, and TCM consultations.

While there's no fitness gym or pool here, you might want to spend all that extra time at its Modern Chinese restaurant and bar, Yellow Pot. Read our review here.

Deals and packages: The Great Escape Special offers a complimentary introductory tea appreciation session, consultation with a TCM physician, and up to 20 per cent off the Best Available Rate.

Six Senses Duxton is located at 83 Duxton Rd, Singapore 089540, p. +65 6914 1428. Rates start from $390 per night.

