Singapore arranges flight to Oman for travellers affected by Middle East airspace closure

Affected foreign travellers may indicate their interest for the flight by 9am on Saturday (March 7)
The special flight will depart Changi Airport for Muscat in Oman at 5.30am on Sunday.
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Ong Chin Wee
Sean Ler
March 06, 2026 7:39 AM

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) will assist foreign visitors in Singapore affected by the Middle East airspace closure to travel to Oman. 

In a media statement on Friday (March 6), STB said the special flight will depart Changi Airport for Muscat in Oman at 5.30am on Sunday.

The board urged such affected non-resident travellers — whose travel arrangements between Feb 28 to March 8 have been cancelled by an airline due to the closure of airspace in the Middle East — to express their interest by 9am on Saturday, via its website

Tickets for flight SQ8002, operated by Singapore's national carrier, Singapore Airlines, are priced at S$600 per seat.

Children aged two and above are required to have their own seat and will be charged the same fare.

STB sought travellers' understanding that seating will be assigned at random, although efforts will be made to group families together.

Travellers interested in taking the special flight should also note that there will be no meal differentiation between cabin classes — with only meat or non-meat options provided. No child or infant meals will be available.

Baggage is capped at 30kg per passenger, with no oversized, excess baggage purchase, or pets allowed.

Those who require more information can contact STB's tourist information online at 1800-736-2000 or stb_operations@stb.gov.sg

