10 travel agencies suspended over failure to submit audited accounts, business profile returns

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has suspended the licences of 10 travel agencies on Tuesday (Dec 16) over their failure to submit necessary documents within six months after the close of their financial year.

Under the Travel Agents Act, licenced agencies must submit their auditor-certified financial statements to STB each year, within six months of the close of the licensee's financial year.

STB said the 10 agencies have failed to submit their audited statement of account and/or their annual business profile returns.

The annual business profile return is an electronic form lodged with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority that contains particulars of the company such as the name of its directors, secretary, members, and the date to which the financial statements of the company are up to.

The 10 travel agencies are:

ASAP International Travel Pte Ltd

Asiagoodlife Pte Ltd

Betel Box Asia Pte Ltd

Fox Brothers Travel Pte Ltd

Go City Pass Asia Pte Limited

Gululu Pte Ltd

Hotelux Pte Ltd

Huamei Holidays Pte Ltd

Native Inc Pte Ltd

Rayna Tours Pte Ltd

In a statement on Dec 17, STB said that the suspensions will remain in effect until the documentations are submitted, or for up to six months, whichever is earlier.

The agencies will still be required to fulfil their existing obligations to customers but will not be allowed to accept new travel bookings.

STB also warned licensed travel agencies that it takes a serious view against errant travel agents and will not hesitate to take necessary actions to protect the reputation of Singapore's travel industry.

