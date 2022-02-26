Stealth Traffic Police officers were so polite that motorcyclist isn't upset being booked

Incidents of angry motorists clashing on the road have made headlines.

But this man's cordial banter with Traffic Police (TP) officers after being pulled over has shown that peace and harmony can exist on the road.

A TikTok video shared on Friday (Feb 25) showed a motorcyclist being approached by two TP stealth officers while he was approaching a traffic junction.

After being directed to stop at the side of the road, one of the officers asked the man if he knew the speed limit of the road he was riding on.

It turned out the man was travelling at 80 km/h, which was 20 km/h more than the limit allowed.

Confessing to his transgression, the man sheepishly said: "Eh, alamak. S*** man."

The officer then shared that he was initially prepared to 'close one eye' when he saw the rider travelling at 70 km/h.

"That straight road just before here, you suddenly went 80-plus. Eh cannot be lah. If plus 10, I'm okay," the officer said.

The motorcyclist also admitted to his wrongdoing when questioned about his tinted visor.

After informing the rider that anything below 80 per cent clarity is illegal, the officer was shocked to discover that the man's visor had a two per cent clarity.

According to the TP officer, that is the lowest he had seen in his entire career.

"You say like that, I don't know whether it's a compliment or not," the motorcyclist replied cheekily.

The officer also joked: "I mean if you're going to fail, you might as well fail spectacularly."

Despite being slapped with a $200 fine and six demerit points, the motorcyclist made it clear he had no animosity towards the "two polite stealth TP officers".

He said: "They were not rude at all. And that made me feel at ease even though I know I did something wrong.

"We can hate them all we want. But they are also doing their job."

