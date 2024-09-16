Still Soh fast! Soh Rui Yong, 33, sets national record for 5km men's road race

Singapore's long-distance runner Soh Rui Yong has shown that he's still 'Soh fast'.

The London-based athlete set a new national record of 15 minutes and 8 seconds for the 5km road event held in Battersea Park, London on Sept 13 (Friday).

He shaved off seven seconds off his previous best timing of 15 minutes and 15 seconds from last August as well as this February, according to the Singapore Athletics Association (SA).

The three-time Southeast Asian (SEA) Games medallist is also the national record holder for the 5km and 10km track, the 10km road, as well as half-marathon and marathon.

Soh, who turned 33 in August, also recently graduated from the University College London with a Bachelor of Law, with honours.

Racing in the dark

In a statement to SA, Soh said that sections of the race course in Battersea Park was not well lit, and there were hazards such as bumps, trees, or bollard posts.

"It's also important to see where you are going and stay on your feet. I usually go for the conservative option and stay off the back of the elite men's field so I can see where I am going, then work my way up if I can towards the end", he said.

"This means I don't place very high up, but when everyone is going fast and tightly bunched I can still achieve my time goal, which is the main point of doing this race," Soh explained.

The race was won by Jack Kavanagh from Holland with a time of 14 minutes and 3 seconds.

Soh will next be competing in the Valencia half-marathon in October.

ALSO READ: Despite no preparations, Soh Rui Yong sets Singapore record in 5km road race

editor@asiaone.com