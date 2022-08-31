That stings: Telok Blangah residents say bees left them with 'swollen bruises'

A Telok Blangah resident is "fed-up" over his home being swarmed by bees for over a year.

The Stomp contributor, who has lived in his 14th-floor unit for more than 20 years, said the worst attack happened on Aug 27.

"There were close to thousands of bees attacking my house all of a sudden," he said.

"The photo and video I sent show not even a quarter of them.

"I managed to kill a few with the aid of an electric insect swatter and pesticide.

"Hopefully, experiencing this bee attack can get media attention so something serious can be done."

The Stomp contributor added that he lives with his 81-year-old mother and mentally disabled sister.

"After coming back from work, I sometimes find them stung with swollen bruises for days.

"Even myself.

"This is not just one of those nitty-gritty insect stories just to get the media involved, this is my frustration that has reached a level where I have had enough of being taken lightly on this matter.

"It is very deteriorating to me and my family in terms of our health and state of mind."

The Stomp contributor told Stomp he has made multiple complaints about the situation to his town council since the bee attacks started.

In response to a Stomp query, a Tanjong Pagar Town Council spokesman said the last feedback they received regarding bees at the Stomp contributor's block was in January this year.

"We then immediately activated our pest control contractor, that same evening, but did not find any flying bees or bee hives around the 14th floor," the spokesman said.

"The next morning, the Town Council also carried out checks at the rooftop of the block but did not find any bees or bee hives.

"We will follow-up again with the resident on this feedback."

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.