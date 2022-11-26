A stinky situation: Punggol resident claims neighbour upstairs pours urine out of window

Something smells, and it may not just be the pee.

Even though other residents have said that they have not heard or witnessed any unusual behaviour, one woman is adamant that her neighbour upstairs is out to get her.

The 57-year-old woman surnamed Lim has been residing at Punggol Central Block 602B for six years. She claimed that she had been subjected to noise, urine, and garbage from her neighbour upstairs for the past five years.

According to Shin Min Daily News on Friday (Nov 25), Lim complained that her neighbour upstairs has been allegedly making "rumbling" mechanical sounds and knocking noises almost every morning and afternoon.

"From time to time, there will be the sound of running and pulling chairs, which affects the sleep of my husband and me," she added.

In addition, she also revealed that starting around two years ago, she discovered that there were strands of hair, cigarette butts, dust, and other garbage found on her floor by her kitchen window.

She suspected that it was caused by her neighbour upstairs as previously she had experienced urine being allegedly poured down her window by that same neighbour.

"Before, there was the smell of urine coming from the outer wall of the kitchen from time to time. We could only wash it with a water hose. Later, the authorities sent a letter reminding us not to do so, so we had to use a steam cleaner instead."

Feeling helpless, Lim said that she and her husband have been trying to confront the neighbour on this issue.

Baseless reports, says neighbour

The neighbour upstairs surnamed Xu, however, denied having done anything and instead accused the woman of baselessly reporting him to the authorities for taking in illegal foreign workers.

The 51-year-old taxi driver said in an interview with Shin Min that he lived alone and there was no way he was the cause of the problem.

He said that his mother who lived with him moved to a nursing home last year and passed away in April this year. His girlfriend only visits him occasionally, he shared.

Xu added: "I go out early and come back late every day. There is no one at home. It is impossible to make noise during the day or throw urine and litter. Although I smoke, I don't throw cigarette butts outside."

He added that in September, the "authorities" told him that a neighbour had complained about the noise problem from his unit.

"I knew it was the downstairs neighbour, so I took videos of every corner of the house and sent them to him for viewing. There was no mechanical noise at all," he added.

He said that he suspects the noise that Lim was complaining about was actually coming from the pump room on the ground floor of the HDB flat.

"When I usually come back at 10 in the evening, I will hear the sound of machinery from the pump room for about an hour. I can hear it even when the door is closed, but I am used to it."

He welcomes Lim to come to his house and check this out for herself to prove his innocence.

