Stop dreaming? Singapore beatbox world champion Dharni proves family and friends wrong

What does Singaporean Dharni Ng (known professionally as Dharni) used as fuel for his desire to make a living with beatboxing?

Doubts and laughter from his family and friends, revealed this world beatbox champion.

"I am still doing it (proving my family and friends wrong) to this day," Dharni wrote in an Instagram comment on Tuesday (April 12).

This 35-year-old left this inspiring message for an Asian American woman after she was told off by her parents in a TikTok video over her choice to study an arts degree.

When Kaitlynn joked that she would find a rich husband, her mother retorted in Vietnamese: "You're short and small, you can't do anything, you're nothing in comparison to others. Talk about marrying rich."

After arguing back and forth about her career prospects on the dinner table, Kaitlynn's father advised her to "wake up, stop dreaming and live with reality".

https://www.tiktok.com/@kaitlynnbui/video/7084519704081239342?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7073345048515053057

So, what advice did Dharni have for Kaitlynn?

The beatboxer said that that when he first shared his dreams of becoming a beatbox champion to his family and friends, "most doubted and laughed at me" and he used that to fuel his "passion to prove all of them wrong".

He posted: "You need to first prove it to yourself that you can do this before you can prove it to those who doubt you.

"Your vision needs to be [as] solid as your conviction… nothing can stop you from your dreams if you feel you can do it."

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram

Dharni shared that he once moved to Poland for 10 years to pursue a career in music, reported Her World last November.

He has since won several international beatboxing competitions and garnered an impressive following on YouTube with 743,000 subscribers.

Despite describing his time overseas as "the lowest point" of his career, Dharni said: "I think anyone who's an artist has experienced something like this before, but it won't be a permanent circumstance as long as you have a vision."

chingshijie@asiaone.com