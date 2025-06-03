In-store navigation and personalised recommendations: FairPrice trials smart trolleys in pilot plan to integrate AI

FairPrice Group (FPG) has revealed plans for a large-scale technology overhaul with its Store of Tomorrow programme that aims to revolutionise the retail experience for customers at their supermarket outlets.

According to a press release on Tuesday (June 3), FPG has already begun piloting various digital solutions, such as Smart Carts and digital price cards at one of its FairPrice Finest outlets.

"The last few years of global disruption have shown that the only certainty in retail is how quickly consumer needs, tastes, and preferences evolve," said Vipul Chawla, Group CEO of FPG, adding that FPG aims to trial more than 20 new digital solutions within the next three years.

The new initiatives will be launched in FPG's Punggol Digital District FairPrice Finest outlet, set to open in August 2025. They will then be gradually rolled out to FPG's 164 FairPrice supermarkets, and eventually, across the Group’s wider network of over 570 touchpoints.

Smart Carts

Currently piloted at FairPrice Finest Sengkang Grand Mall, Smart Carts are shopping carts with built-in displays that can support customers with in-store navigation and highlight promotions for nearby products.

Smart Carts can also provide product recommendations and feature scanners that customers can use to scan and pay for products as they go.

To use a Smart Cart, customers will have to scan the Pay/Earn QR code on their FPG App.

Customers can then use the Smart Cart's display function to search for specific products, which will yield a map and directions to guide them to the product's location in-store.

Shoppers can also use the built-in scanner on the trolley’s handlebar to add items to their digital checkout basket.

Smart Carts will also have their own designated checkout area, where customers can apply relevant vouchers and make payment through the FPG app.

MyInfo integration & biometric payment

FPG also aims to streamline the checkout process by integrating the FPG app with the government MyInfo database on citizens and permanent residents.

By doing so, customers eligible for discount schemes — CHAS Blue/Orange, Seniors, Pioneer Generation, Merdeka Generation — will have their discounts applied automatically to their purchases.

Eliminating the need for physical card verification simplifies the checkout process and helps reduce time spent by staff on verifying customer details.

FPG is also attempting to further enhance the checkout process by implementing biometric payment.

By scanning and registering their palm prints to the FPG app, customers will eventually be able to make payment and earn LinkPoints by scanning their palms at checkout counters.

Digital price cards

Also being piloted at FairPrice Finest Sengkang Grand Mall are digital price cards which remove the need for physical labels and are part of FPG's wider sustainability efforts.

At the same time, digital labels automatically update themselves with any changes to pricing or promotions, reducing the need for manual work, allowing staff to focus on other tasks.

If successful, FPG will roll out digital price cards across all supermarket touchpoints within the next three years.

FPG is also looking to launch other AI-enabled initiatives focused on improving workflow for staff and customers, such as Vision AI which incorporates data analytics.

Vision AI "leverages existing in-store CCTV infrastructure and advanced video analytics to provide real-time updates to staff on where support or intervention is required throughout the store", according to the press release.

For example, it can detect potential safety hazards such as spills or obstructions to facilitate a safer shopping environment.

The queue management feature is also able to monitor and analyse queue wait times, alerting staff when more manpower is needed to manage the high volume of shoppers at checkout.

"Through our Store of Tomorrow programme, we want to re-imagine how innovation and technologies like Gen AI and data analytics can make things easier on the wallet and experience for both physical and digital retail formats," said Chawla.

