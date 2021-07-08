Stories Behind The Mask: Food delivery rider shows how the Covid-19 pandemic changed the way she works

The Covid-19 pandemic has increased Singaporeans' reliance on food delivery riders, but have you ever wondered how the pandemic has affected delivery riders themselves?

In episode two of Stories Behind the Mask, host Emily Ho speaks with Deliveroo rider Sarah Mardinah and embarks on two deliveries with her to find out.

Watch how Sarah, who's worked in this line for four years, has had to adapt to the pandemic as she takes us through her daily routine and speaks on her changed practices at work.

