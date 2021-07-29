Stories Behind The Mask: Private clinic staff open up on their challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic

In the fight against the pandemic, the stories of frontline workers at hospitals and polyclinics may sometimes overshadow those from 1,700 odd private clinics dotted across Singapore's heartlands.

In episode four of Stories Behind The Mask, AsiaOne interviews local clinic nurse Lyra Vittoria and doctor Ong Guan Hong to uncover what they go through in their line of work.

On top of touching on the operations and protocols at his clinic, Dr Ong revealed the difficulties he faces with some patients when he advises them to undergo a swab test or take medical leave.

According to Dr Ong, some of them refused to be swabbed and even try to 'bargain' with him.

Moreover, Dr Ong added that he is worried for his family's safety as there is always a risk of him bringing the virus home to them.

Similarly, Vittoria shared that when she arrives home, she can't hug her daughter or her mum until she showers and gets changed.

She also opened up about the stigma and discrimination she experiences when wearing her nurse uniform in public.

Watch to find out more about the situation on the ground for the doctors and nurses working in Singapore's private clinics.

