'Like a stranger to me': Elderly man dies alone in Hougang flat, son 'visits' him for first time in 4 years

After being told of his father's sudden demise alone at home on Wednesday (Jan 11), this man rushed to the flat along Hougang Street 32 on the same day.

But for Zhuang Ming Guang, it was his first time 'visiting' the 68-year-old deceased in more than four years.

Even when asked by Shin Min Daily News about his father's name, Zhuang admitted that he's not quite sure.

Describing why he had rarely kept in touch with his father in the past 20 years, the estranged son said "After my parents' divorce when I was five, I have had few impressions of him.

"Since then, I also lost touch with my father and his side of the family. He was like a stranger to me."

Neighbour: Deceased often kept to himself

The deceased's neighbour, a 76-year-old retiree, told Shin Min Daily News that the man had been living alone for the past five years.

"I would see him leaving his flat in the day, but he often kept to himself," he said, adding that he did not expect anything bad to happen to his neighbour.

The deceased was last seen outside his flat five days before his death, according to another 64-year-old neighbour.

The security guard said he then detected a strong stench – akin to a decomposing rat – four days ago.

"We didn't pay much attention at that time," he said, adding that he decided to call the police as similar incidents of people dying alone in their flats were reported in the vicinity before.

In a response to the Chinese Daily's queries, the police confirmed that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death on Wednesday (Jan 11) at around 11.20am.

A 68-year-old man was found lying motionless and was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic, the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing but no foul play is suspected.

Several police officers were seen entering and leaving the flat.

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Not claiming his father's assets

After being informed by the police about his father's sudden death, Zhuang shared that he is at a loss of what to do next.

He has since contacted his mother, who is presently on a work trip abroad, and elder sister.

Despite the lack of contact with his late father, the estranged son said that he would be covering the funeral expenses.

"[After all], I'm still his son," Zhuang said, adding that he would not claim his late father's assets.

