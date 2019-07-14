Straws found meant for arts and crafts, says doc in drug case

Read also

Ler is serving a two-year jail sentence for helping the HIV-positive Farrera-Brochez dupe the authorities into allowing the American to work here.

Both men are also at the centre of the HIV Registry data leak scandal.

Sim earlier testified to frequently hiring Ler for his "slamming" services, typically doing so ahead of having sex with other men.

But Ler denied this yesterday, and said that he provided "health advisory services" to Sim, including sports massages and prostate massages.

They had met in August 2017, when Sim contacted him via gay dating app Grindr.

"He told me he was going to meet a sex buddy after I'm done... So I told him I had some experience doing prostate massage," said Ler.

The massage services and arts and crafts projects were his two methods of supplementing his income, said Ler, as he was not sure if he could renew his doctor's practising certificate in the light of the court proceedings against him for cheating-related offences.