Street fighters: 12 arrested in riot along Canberra Street

Six men and six women were apprehended on Sunday morning (Oct 25) in relation to a case rioting at Block 103B, Canberra Street.

According to Stomp, residents had noticed a commotion going on beneath their windows. One eye-witness shared that members of the group were fighting.

Police cars were spotted arriving on the scene later.

In response to media queries, the police said they were alerted to the incident around 3am that morning.

The suspects were aged between 18 to 48. Two of the men, aged 32 and 40, were conveyed while conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

