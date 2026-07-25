Stroke and heart attack survivor fulfils dream of riding motorcycle, passes practical test

Despite suffering a stroke and heart attack, Calvin was determined to fulfil his dream of riding a motorbike.

So, he enrolled in a motorcycle driving course at ComfortDelGro Driving Centre, ComfortDelGro shared in a Facebook post on July 22.

"Through dedication and countless hours of practice with close guidance from our instructors, he overcame every obstacle — one lesson, one milestone at a time," the transport company shared.

Calvin's hard work and perseverance paid off after he recently passed his class 2B motorcycle practical test, which evaluates driver's competence in handling a motorcycle up to 200cc through a circuit test and road test.

"His achievement is a powerful reminder that our circumstances do not define our potential — with determination, resilience and the right support, we can continue to learn and grow at any stage of life," wrote ComfortDelGro.

It added that it believes every learner deserves the opportunity to achieve their goals.

"Congratulations, Calvin! Thank you for allowing us to be part of your inspiring journey. Wishing you many safe and enjoyable rides ahead."

AsiaOne has reached out to ComfortDelGro for more details.

[[nid:733520]]

melissateo@asiaone.com