Struggle with 3m-long snake outside Tang Plaza shocks Orchard Road shoppers

SINGAPORE - Some shoppers along Orchard Road were in for a slithering shock on Tuesday morning (Jan 29).

Readers told The Straits Times that they saw a large snake outside Tang Plaza at around 9am.

Housewife Tess Fernando, 49, told ST that her son saw it on his way to school in the morning at around 8.20am, and had sent her a photo of the snake.

"I went down to see it for myself - and there it was. It was huge, really long and big," she said, adding that a large crowd had gathered by the time she arrived.

In a video provided by Ms Fernando, at least five men can be seen struggling with the large snake as it thrashes about, resisting capture.

ST understands the snake is a reticulated python.

A passer-by, who wished to be known only as Ms Goh, said that she was on the way to work when she saw staff from a pest control firm trying to remove the reptile.

"There was some difficulty in (putting) the snake into a bag. I was initially informed by a friend who was on a bus passing by that there was a snake," said the 27-year-old executive, who works in retail.

She added that a security guard from Tang Plaza helped out as well.

In one photo, the snake can be seen coiled under a stone bench just outside the Orchard Road MRT station exit near Tangs. It appears to be about 3m long.

In a video provided by Ms Goh, about seven to eight men can be seen struggling to get the snake into a brown bag.

Several passers-by can be seen with their phones out, recording the process, crowding around a barricade that appears to have been set up by Tang Plaza. ST has contacted Tang Plaza for more information.

In a clip, when attempts to bag the python fail, three men are seen carrying the snake away.

It is not known what has been done with the reptile.

Most of the men handling the snake wore shirts indicating they are from Anticimex, a pest control firm. But an Anticimex spokesman said it could not comment on the incident.

Veteran wildlife expert Subaraj Rajathurai told ST that pest control firms should not be called to handle snakes.

"You call pest control for rats - snakes, which are wild animals, are not pests. These firms are not trained to handle such animals," said the founder of Strix Wildlife Consultancy.

Mr Subaraj, who has over 25 years of experience in the field, recommended calling the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society.

He said that it is likely the snake emerged from the drainage system connected to the underground Stamford Canal that runs along Orchard Road, which animals use to get around.

"Such incidents have been going on for years as we keep on clearing nature areas where these animals live," he added.

Earlier this month, The New Paper reported that a family found a python in the toilet of their Housing Board flat in Eunos.

Last October, a woman was bitten by a python outside her Sembawang Drive home.

Reticulated pythons are endemic to Singapore. They are the most common type of snakes found here, feeding on rats and other small animals.

They are shy and usually avoid human contact, but are capable of turning aggressive if they feel threatened.

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) advised members of the public not to handle or attack any snake they encounter.

"Snakes would rather not encounter humans, and it is probably as scary for them as it is for you," AVA's advisory said.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.