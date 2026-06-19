Student, 15, among 76 arrested in islandwide anti-drug operation

A 15-year-old student was among 76 people arrested in an islandwide anti-drug operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), according to a press release on Friday (June 19).

The operation, which covered areas such as Chai Chee, Boon Lay, Bras Basah, Geylang, Orchard, Serangoon, Telok Blangah and Woodlands, took place from June 15 to 19.

CNB conducted an operation at a residential unit in Bedok North in the morning of June 17 and arrested a 57-year-old Singaporean for suspected drug-related offences. Drug paraphernalia were also seized from the unit.

Follow-up investigations led to the arrest of a 36-year-old Singaporean man for suspected drug trafficking offences and a 70-year-old Singaporean man for suspected drug abuse.

In total, about 3g of methamphetamine, also known as Ice, and a small amount of Ecstasy were seized from the men.

CNB led a joint enforcement operation with Singapore Police Force and Health Sciences Authority at various nightspots between June 18 and 19.

Nearly 130 individuals at five nightlife establishments underwent checks and 61 were tested with saliva test kits on suspicion of drug consumption.

A female foreign national, 26, was arrested for suspected drug abuse.

Investigations into the drug activities of the 76 arrested suspects are ongoing.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com