Student charged for sexual penetration of girl under 16

AsiaOne
PHOTO: Pixabay

An 18-year-old Singaporean man was charged in court today (June 11) for an offence of sexual penetration of a minor. 

The victim was under 16 when the offence took place in Sept 2018, according to the charge sheet.

The teen, a student, is also believed to be involved in other cases which led to a request to the court to remand him for a week for investigations.

He was arrested on Tuesday (June 9) after the police received several reports of alleged sexual offences between June 6 and 9. 

Investigations are ongoing, the police told AsiaOne.

#Sexual Harassment #Social media #Singapore Police Force