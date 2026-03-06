From $4,500 to $6,500: Student Care Fee Assistance income ceiling to be raised, 13,000 students to benefit

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) will raise the income ceiling for the Student Care Fee Assistance (SCFA) scheme to ensure lower-income families can continue to afford student care services outside school hours.

Speaking during the Committee of Supply debate on Friday (March 6), Minister for State for Social and Family Development Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim said the move aims to give parents peace of mind, knowing that their children are well cared for and meaningfully engaged after school.

As such, from Jan 1, 2027, the monthly household income eligibility threshold for SCFA will be increased - from $4,500 to $6,500 and updating the income tiers.

The changes are expected to benefit around 13,000 students and their families.

"Parents can now submit their SCFA applications up to six months before their child’s enrolment in a Student Care Centre," said Zhulkarnain, adding that eligible families will receive in-principle approval, guaranteeing SCFA support once their child is enrolled in a qualifying centre.

The SCFA assistance period will also be extended from 24 months to 36 months.

Up to $10k annual support for ComLink+ families

Additionally, Zhulkarnain addressed concerns that families with complex needs would receive more targeted support through ComLink+.

Launched progressively over the last two years, the minister noted that the package was introduced to encourage families' efforts via financial top-ups when they take action in four key areas: preschool enrolment and attendance, employment, debt clearance, and home ownership.

Enhancements to the package now include a new quarterly payout of $500 for all ComLink+ families.

"We will call this the Partnership Payout. It reflects the families' commitment to work with us to improve their circumstances," said Zhulkarnain.

He added that while many families already work hard to maintain employment and ensure regular preschool attendance, some may be unable to meet their targets due to their circumstances.

As such, a ComLink+ family with two preschool-aged children can receive up to $10,000 a year by maintaining a household income of at least $2,000 and ensuring regular preschool attendance.

The payout will be provided largely in cash to better support families with day-to-day cashflow needs.

