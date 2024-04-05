Student injured in Simei accident claims driver scolded her after collision

An 18-year-old student was taken to the hospital on Wednesday (Apr 3), after she was hit by a car at a traffic light junction near ITE College East, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The accident occurred at the junction of Upper Changi Road and Simei Avenue at around 3.50pm.

An Er, the mother of the student, told the Chinese evening daily that her daughter and her friend were crossing the traffic light junction when a green car collided into them while making a right turn.

"My daughter was knocked to the ground and her friend's elbow was hit by the side mirror of the car," said the 40-year-old administrative staff.

The driver even got out of the car and reprimanded her daughter, she said.

A motorcyclist who witnessed the accident shared that the two students were crossing with the green man flashing in their favour, An Er told Shin Min Daily News.

She added that the motorcyclist also rendered assistance to the two students at the time of the accident.

Father appeals for witnesses

The father of the injured woman took to SGRoadVigilante Facebook page on Thursday (Apr 4) appealing for witnesses to help with the police investigation.

He wrote in the post that a Traffic Police officer was later called to the scene.

"When [the driver] was questioned by Traffic Police officer on how he was driving at that moment, the driver replied he got no choice [sic]. It was truly shocking," the father wrote in the post.

"Much appreciated if anyone happened to captured the incident with their cam car to share with me," he wrote.

The police told AsiaOne that they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a pedestrian at 5.50pm.

The female pedestrian was conscious when taken to the hospital while the 56-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

Investigations are ongoing, said the police.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that an 18-year-old woman was taken to the Changi General Hospital.

