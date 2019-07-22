Student pleads guilty to riding e-scooter in a rash manner and hitting 3-year-old girl

Muhammad Lutfi Dzakir Abdul Rahman, 18, pleaded guilty to causing hurt to a toddler while riding his e-scooter in a rash manner.

SINGAPORE - A student riding his e-scooter hit a three-year-old girl, who fell and hit her head when he failed to slow down near a bus stop where there were many people.

Muhammad Lutfi Dzakir Abdul Rahman, 18, pleaded guilty on Monday (July 22) to causing hurt to the toddler while riding his e-scooter in a rash manner.

The girl cannot be named because of her age.

On Aug 10, 2017, she was at Eastpoint Mall in Simei Street 6 with her older brother and their domestic helper.

They left the shopping centre at around 1pm and the two children ran towards the bus stop.

Lutfi was riding his e-scooter towards the bus stop at around the same time, the court heard.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Colin Ng told District Judge May Mesenas: "The accused failed to slow down despite noticing that there was a crowd of pedestrians and commuters present waiting for the bus.

"The accused... proceeded to ride his e-scooter at a speed of about 17 (to) 19kmh... a speed which was unsafe in the circumstances."

Lutfi was approaching the end of the bus stop when the toddler stepped in front of him.