Student taken to hospital after 'falling from height' at St Joseph's Institution

A male student was taken to hospital on Thursday (July 22) after falling from height at St Joseph's Institution (SJI), the police said.

The police received a call for assistance at 38 Malcolm Road at about 11.40am.

The teen was conscious when conveyed to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

No foul play is suspected, the police said.

In a letter on the same day, the school's principal informed students' parents of the incident.

"Some of our students witnessed the incident. The SJI pastoral team and counsellors have attended to them and their well-being," wrote Reverend Father Dr Adrian Danker.

He also urged parents not to post photos or videos of the incident or the injured student that their children might have taken or received, so as to respect the privacy of the affected boy and his family.

"We ask for your cooperation to look out for your child. Please inform his or her (form tutors) if you observe that your child may be in distress or in need of any emotional or psychological support," Dr Danker said.

