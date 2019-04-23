Student who molested female classmate in school toilet given 21 months' probation

SINGAPORE - A teenager convinced his 14-year-old classmate to skip lessons, then lured her into a toilet and molested her.

The offender, who is now 16, also grabbed the girl's wrist and forced her to sexually stimulate him.

He was sentenced to a year and nine months' probation on Tuesday (April 23), after pleading guilty in February to one count each of molestation and sexually exploiting a minor.

He must also remain indoors from 9pm to 6am every day, and his parents were bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.

The boy, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the girl's identity, is now studying in another school.

The victim had just completed her principles of accounts class at around 1pm in early April 2017 when the boy, who was also 14 at the time, asked her to skip the next lesson and follow him.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhamad Imaduddien said the girl had initially refused to go along but gave in when the boy pestered her.

She followed him to a male toilet on the fourth storey and he led her into one of the cubicles and grabbed her left wrist.

DPP Muhamad added: "The victim tried to retract her hand but to no avail. She told the accused to stop his actions but the accused ignored her."

The boy released his grip only after the girl told him to stop several times, the court heard.

He molested the girl soon after and she shoved his hand away before returning to her classroom.

Court documents did not reveal how the offences came to light but a teacher from the school, which is located in the eastern part of Singapore, later told a vice-principal about the incident.

The vice-principal lodged a police report on May 5, 2017.

Offenders convicted of molestation can be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.

First-time offenders convicted of sexually exploiting a minor can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $10,000.

