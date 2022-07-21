Students and teachers evacuate after bomb threat discovered at Evergreen Secondary School

Students and staff at Evergreen Secondary School had to be evacuated after an alleged bomb threat emerged at the school early this morning (July 21).

This prompted the police to conduct security checks at the location and they said they found no items of threat at the scene.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that they were alerted to an alleged bomb threat at 11 Woodlands Street 83 at 7.40am.

Investigations are currently being conducted under Sec 8(1) United Nations (Anti Terrorism Measures) Regulations 2001 and a male teenager is assisting in investigations.

The police added that they take all security threats seriously, and will investigate persons who intentionally cause public alarm.

In a Facebook post today, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said that the police responded swiftly and conducted a thorough sweep of the school compound.

He added that the police have completed their security checks, and determined that it was a false threat.

"The school staff and students stayed calm, and carried out their evacuation protocol as planned," he added.

"Parents were informed via Parents Gateway not to send their children to school. All students who were already in school this morning were fully accounted for, and they were asked to return home out of precaution."

He also posted that the teachers are checking in with students on their well-being, and school counsellors are on standby to assist any student if required.

Chan added that he is glad that the students and staff are safe, and he thanked the police for their swift response.

"The safety of our students and staff is paramount, and Ministry of Education, Singapore will not tolerate any threat or action that endangers our schools. Together with the Police, we will take necessary action against anyone who causes public alarm," he said in the post.

