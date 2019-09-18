Students can wear masks in school if they want, given the haze situation, MOE assures parents

SINGAPORE - Students are allowed to wear masks in school if they want to, given the haze situation, the Ministry of Education (MOE) assured parents on Tuesday (Sept 17), even as many debated whether there was a need to.

Even so, wearing an N95 mask is not necessary with the measures that will be in place in schools if the haze situation worsens, MOE said.

This comes after a parent posted on Facebook that her daughter's primary school allegedly did not allow her child to wear an N95 mask in school. The school has since clarified that teachers have not told pupils this.

Replying to queries from The Straits Times, an MOE spokesman said that all classrooms of primary and secondary schools, MOE kindergartens, and special education schools are equipped with air purifiers to ensure students' well-being when the haze worsens in Singapore.

When the air quality hits the very unhealthy range, or when required, schools will close the doors and windows of classrooms and turn on the air purifiers, said the spokesman.

"Therefore, masks are not necessary, even for examinations which are all conducted in enclosed indoor spaces with air purifiers," she added.

"Nonetheless, if parents and their children feel more comfortable, our students are welcome to use masks in school."

Noting that there was currently no international certification standards for the use of masks on children, MOE said that N95 masks would not be required for short-term exposure, like commuting from home to school, or when students are in an indoor environment, such as classrooms.

"The key precaution for children to take during haze is to minimise prolonged or strenuous outdoor physical exertion when the forecast air quality is in the unhealthy range, and to avoid outdoor activity when the forecast air quality is in the very unhealthy range," said the spokesman.