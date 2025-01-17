Students hold protest over Israel-Hamas war in NUS, police investigating

Police are investigating a student protest held at the National University of Singapore (NUS) on Monday (Jan 13).

The protest was organised by the group Students for Palestine Singapore to "mourn and honour the countless Palestinian students" who lost their lives due to the conflict in Gaza.

124 students and alumni participated in the protest, according to a press release from the organisers.

During the protest, participants each placed a pair of shoes and a white burial shroud in front of CREATE, a research building in NUS which is home to the Singapore-Hebrew University Alliance for Research and Education. The alliance is a partnership between NUS, Nanyang Technological University and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The group also called for local universities to end their collaborations with Israeli universities.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and that investigations are ongoing.

The police said they will not grant any permit for assemblies that "advocate political causes of other countries or foreign entities, or may have the potential to stir emotions and lead to public order incidents".

It is an offence under Public Order Act 2009 to organise or participate in a public assembly without a police permit.

Anyone who organises an assembly without a permit will be subject to a fine of up to $10,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

AsiaOne has reached out to NUS for comment.

