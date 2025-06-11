Students must be more critical, discerning: Experts weigh in on online peer-tutoring channels

To encourage themselves and their peers to hit the books, some Singaporean students have taken to platforms such as Telegram to offer guidance and support.

Mohammed Danie Dahlan is one such student.

The 18-year-old started a Telegram channel named socialstudieslovers in October 2023 after completing his GCE N-levels, where he shares Social Studies notes and exam strategies.

A check by AsiaOne on Wednesday (June 10) showed that the channel has about 1,620 subscribers.

While such online platforms can be an effective means to reinforce learning, experts say that students must continue to practise critical thinking and discernment while utilising them.

Dr Lee Ai Noi, senior lecturer at the National Institute of Education's (NIE) Psychology and Child & Human Development department, told AsiaOne that peer tutoring can be highly effective when thoughtfully organised.

She added that online peer tutoring initiatives, such as student-led groups on platforms like Telegram, offer convenience and immediacy, allowing students to share notes, clarify doubts, and support each other in real time.

However, in the absence of teacher supervision or formal quality checks, the reliability and depth of shared content can vary significantly.

Pointing out that students at the Primary and Secondary level might not have the ability to assess whether the information they receive is accurate or appropriate, Dr Lee said: "Informal online peer tutoring is most effective when supported by some level of oversight, structure, or moderation.

"These elements can help safeguard learning quality and ensure a positive, balanced experience for all participants."

Such platforms a 'natural response'

Associate Professor Gregory Arief D Liem, a lecturer in the same department, echoed similar views to Dr Lee.

"These (services) call for students to be more critical, more discerning and take personal responsibility in terms of to what extent they should engage," he told AsiaOne.

He also stated that such online communities and platforms are "a natural response" given the importance placed on academic performance in Singapore and the digital era we are in.

"It is understandable that this phenomenon is arising because of the strong motivation for Singaporean students to do well in their studies," he said.

Dr Rebecca Chan, also from NIE's Psychology and Child & Human Development department, described the sustainability of such peer tutoring initiatives as a "two-way street".

Speaking to AsiaOne, she said: "Teaching is only sustainable when the 'teacher' keeps learning and remains curious about the subject matter to stay current and relevant.

"It is a two-way street where student peers raise questions that challenge the tutor... who is motivated and curious enough to delve deeper into areas that initially baffled them in search of answers.

"Even if it is not sustainable, it is still a cause for celebration — our youth have initiated and learnt to harness social media for learning and teaching."

Managing such channels not easy: Students

Speaking to AsiaOne, Danie said that managing his channel is hard work as he has to ensure that it remains active, answer students' questions in a timely manner and ensure that the content he puts out is on-par with the syllabus taught in schools.

Despite this, the first-year polytechnic student said he enjoys juggling multiple responsibilities and thrives in fast-paced environments.

To keep himself on task, Danie sets goals such as posting minimally once a week to remind students to revise certain topics or improve their understanding of the subject as a whole.

He also began offering tutoring services over Zoom between August and October last year, charging $5 per hour.

He has coached around 20 students taking their O- and N-level examinations to date.

Raina Nafisa, 17, started The Muggers in July last year before her O-level English Oral examination.

The channel consolidates study tips, notes, and helpful resources across subjects from various sources in Singapore.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the student said that she would manage most matters pertaining to the channel with the help of a few friends.

But after a few months of doing so, Raina felt she is dedicating too much time to the initiative.

She then decided to hand over the reins of the channel to her friend, Kara Wee, who was already helping to facilitate Zoom sessions, shortly after their O-levels.

"I feel that she is more proficient than I was; from finding resources to talking with people... or just managing her time in general," Raina said.

Wee, a Year 5 student at St Joseph's Institution, told AsiaOne: "While hosting all the zoom lectures, I developed a profound sense of accomplishment knowing that I was able to help so many of my peers with their academics."

She added that many students have even approached and thanked her personally since she took ownership of The Muggers.

When asked if the two have any future plans for the channel, they mentioned discussions about turning it into a tuition centre.

Otherwise, it will continue to be a network of resources for future students to use, they added.

[[nid:718488]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com