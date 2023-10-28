Stunned passenger waits in taxi as cabby steps out, argues with another driver after near collision

She opted for a tranquil, quiet ride, but her experience with this cabby left her 'traumatised'.

A passenger was seated in the back seat of her cab when her driver came to a stop, stepping out of the vehicle to confront another driver after a near-miss incident, according to a video uploaded by user Abby Hew on Facebook group Singapore Incidents on Saturday (Oct 28).

According to the passenger, her taxi driver had allegedly had a close shave after almost colliding with another vehicle, but then switched on his high beam headlights to shine at the other driver, causing him to get enraged.

In the video, her cab driver can be seen leaving his vehicle, walking towards the other driver in a black hatchback in front of them.

The two drivers then began arguing, with the cab driver allegedly goading the other party.

In response, the other driver hurled expletives at the top of his lungs.

The latter can be heard shouting in Mandarin amid strings of vulgarities: "Cars on the side road should give way to the main road!"

The other driver also said: "If you’ve driven for too long, then you shouldn’t drive anymore!"

Throughout this confrontation, the passenger sat in her cab, at a loss about what to do.

“Hello I’m still in the car…” she wrote in her post.

When her cab driver returned to the vehicle, the passenger wasn’t able to vocalise her concerns.

"I’m [too] traumatised to speak," she wrote. "I was waiting for uncle to say something… uncle didn’t say a word to me."

She then jokingly added: "Oh ya, I opted for Quiet Ride."

The passenger also snapped pictures of herself with a thumbs-up, adding the car plate numbers of both drivers, humorously suggesting others to use them for 4D lottery.

