'Stupid rider doing stupid stunt': Motorcyclist caught doing 'Superman' pose along ECP

A motorcyclist was caught on camera doing the dangerous 'Superman' stunt while riding along East Coast Parkway.

Facebook user Raven Qiu said that the incident happened on Thursday (Dec 26) at around 2.59am.

A video showed a group of motorcyclists on the road, with one of them lying down on the bike with both hands still on the throttle.

After stretching backwards for 10 seconds, the motorcyclist returned both feet back to the vehicle.

The Facebook post has since garnered over 240 shares.

In the comments, several netizens criticised the motorcyclist for performing the dangerous stunt.

"Stupid rider doing stupid stunt," one of them said, while others urged the traffic police to investigate.

According to the Singapore Police Force, motorists who commit irresponsible driving behaviours that endanger the lives of road users will be prosecuted in court and face harsher penalties.

These range from fines of up to $20,000 and 15 years of imprisonment.

They are also liable to be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's license for a period corresponding to the severity of the case.

Last June, an 18-year-old Malaysia motorcyclist was killed after running through a red light while performing the 'Superman' stunt.

A video shared on social media showed the biker failed to decelerate in time and collided with a car.

