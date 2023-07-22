Subway apologises, offers refund and voucher after customer finds wriggling 'worm' in sandwich

A woman was horrified after finding a 'worm' in a sandwich she bought from a Subway outlet at The Central on July 15.

Stomp contributor Li told Stomp she visited the restaurant at about 4.45pm and ordered a 12-inch chicken tandoori sub to share with her two children, aged three and five.

"Subway used to be our healthier choice when we want our kids to eat vegetables," she said.

"We consumed our food at around 6pm.

"Close to the end of our last bite, I saw a worm wriggling.

"The worm did not look like a vegetable worm, more like a maggot.

"To my horror, I never expected such a thing to happen.

"I hope my kids and I will be okay."

In response to a Stomp query, the outlet's operations manager Syaifulnizam issued an apology addressed to Li.

He said that after being alerted to the incident, their team immediately initiated an investigation to determine the cause and prevent any future occurrences.

"Rest assured, we are taking all necessary measures to address the issue," he said.

"Your well-being and satisfaction are paramount to us.

"In light of this incident, we would like to offer our sincerest apologies and extend our gratitude for your understanding during this process.

"At Subway, we have always strived to provide fresh, high-quality, and healthy food options, including a variety of vegetables for our customers to enjoy.

"We deeply regret that this incident has shaken your confidence in our brand.

"Moving forward, we will reinforce our food safety protocols and conduct additional training for our staff to ensure incidents like this are prevented in the future.

"Please know that we are committed to addressing your concerns promptly and transparently. If you or your children experience any health issues related to this incident, we strongly urge you to seek medical attention immediately."

He also offered the Stomp contributor a full refund and a complimentary meal voucher.

