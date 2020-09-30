Suicide scare: Yishun woman locks self in flat after landlord asks her to move out

Relocating can be a stressful process. But one woman took it especially hard when her landlord asked her to move out, culminating in her arrest after a four-hour stand-off.

The 47-year-old woman was arrested under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act at Block 625 Yishun Street 61 on Sunday (Sept 27), police confirmed.

The landlord, a 78-year-old woman, had asked the woman, her tenant of one year, to move out that morning, she told Shin Min Daily News.

However, the tenant refused, locking herself in the flat for four hours.

According to a neighbour, who did not want to be identified, the pair had argued prior to the stand-off and the landlord had called the police that day as she was afraid the tenant would commit suicide.

A second neighbour, who also did not wish to be named, said that the landlord had two tenants.

A few days before the incident, she had heard the people in the unit having a row in the middle of the night and even saw several items being thrown out of the flat, she told the Chinese daily.

Photos and videos of the scene, sent to Stomp by an eyewitness, showed a safety life pack deployed at the foot of the block as well as a Special Operations Command vehicle.

Officers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team eventually rescued the woman by rappelling from the unit above, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

