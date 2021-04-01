Sunbathing? Nude man spotted lying in the middle of Zion road arrested

Well, that's not something you see every day. A man was spotted lying spreadeagled in the middle of a busy road on Wednesday (March 31) afternoon, with absolutely nothing to preserve his dignity.

In a video uploaded to Facebook, the man was observed 'sunbathing' at the junction of Tiong Bahru road and Zion road, unperturbed by the passing vehicles and his proximity to them.

Man with a wardrobe malfunction lying dangerously flat out in the middle of the road for unknown reasons 🙈. Kudos the... Posted by ROADS.sg on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

A car was seen parked a few feet away from him, shielding the man from the flow of traffic, while the driver stood beside the vehicle.

The video, which has gathered over 250 shares across different social media pages at the time of writing, had netizens worrying if the man was suffering from any disorders.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

They also thanked the driver for protecting the man and commended him for his compassion.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they responded to a call for assistance.

The 51-year-old man was arrested for appearing nude in a public place, as well as for suspected drug-related offences.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Under the Road Traffic (Pedestrian Crossing) Rules, it is also considered an offence to stand, sit, squat, loiter, walk or run in a manner that interferes with the movement of traffic.

rainercheung@asiaone.com