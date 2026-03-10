Fire breaks out at building in Sungei Kadut owned by company undergoing liquidation, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at an industrial building at about 6.45am on Tuesday (March 10) at 56 Sungei Kadut Drive.

Checks by AsiaOne indicate that it is the address of CKR Contract Services Pte Ltd, the main contractor for Punggol point Cove BTO project, whose services were terminated in July 2023 due to "unsatisfactory progress" and repeated failure to meet construction targets set by HDB.

It is also the registered address for CKR Group's CKR Paints and Coating Specialist Pte Ltd.

Both CKR Contract Services and CKR Paints and Coating Specialist are listed as undergoing liquidation.

When AsiaOne reached the scene at about 7.30am, there were at least two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire bikes and two SCDF fire engines at the scene.

Police officers were also at the scene to assist with crowd and traffic control as fire hoses were run across Sungei Kadut Drive — from outside Gain City, which is located across where the fire happened — to CKR's premises.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, SCDF said the fire involved tins of paint within the premises, adding that it was extinguished using two water jets.

No injuries were reported in the incident and fire investigations are ongoing.

Motorist allegedly failed to comply with instructions

At about 8.15am, AsiaOne observed the male driver of a blue Kia car failing to form up on the designated lane as directed by a police officer.

He was observed to be driving at a speed higher than the vehicles around him, and also in proximity to the officer.

He was later stopped by other police officers and his particulars recorded.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police for more information.

Additional reporting by Rauf Khan

