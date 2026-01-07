Fire breaks out at Sungei Kadut industrial building, 1 sent to hospital

A fire broke out at an industrial building in Sungei Kadut on Wednesday (Jan 7) evening.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to a fire at 14 Sungei Kadut Avenue at about 6.40pm.

Checks online by AsiaOne indicate that the location is a four-storey building occupied by Da Di Glass Private Limited, a glass production company.

According to the company's website, they moved to the given address in 2013.

In a second update posted just before 9pm, SCDF said that the production area on the second-floor of the building was on fire when firefighters arrived at the scene.

"Firefighters deployed three water jets to contain the fire within the workshop," it added.

The fire was extinguished at about 8pm.

About 30 persons from the affected building self-evacuated before SCDF's arrival.

One person was taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

editor@asiaone.com