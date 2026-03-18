Pedestrian, 66, dies after car hits her and mounts road verge in Bencoolen; driver arrested

A 66-year-old female pedestrian died from her injuries after an accident with a car along Bencoolen Street on Tuesday (March 17) evening.

When AsiaOne reached the scene at about 6.35pm, a Subaru Forester sports utility vehicle (SUV) was seen stopped on the road verge among the trees and shrubs.

A police cordon extended from the pedestrian walkway along Middle Road to the walkway along Sunshine Plaza in front of Bencoolen Street.

At least one police fast response car and one Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulance were seen stopped on the rightmost lane of the two-lane road.

Meanwhile, police officers and SCDF paramedics were seen around a man, dressed in khaki-coloured shirt and a pair of Bermuda shorts, seated along the walkway.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police and SCDF said that a 66-year-old female pedestrian was conveyed unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital where she subsequently died.

The police added that the 55-year-old male car driver was assessed for minor injuries but declined to be sent to hospital. He was arrested for careless driving causing death.

The offence carries a penalty of up to three years jail, a fine, or both.

Investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com