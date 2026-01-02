Supermarket chains announce initiatives to support CDC voucher scheme

Some major supermarket chains have announced initiatives to help Singaporeans stretch their dollar in the new year.
It comes as Singaporean households can claim $300 worth of CDC vouchers from Friday (Jan 2).
FairPrice Group said in a statement that shoppers can receive a $6 return voucher for every $60 worth of CDC vouchers spent in a single transaction at their supermarkets until Jan 11.
The return voucher has no minimum spend requirement and multiple vouchers can be used in a single transaction.
The vouchers will be valid for use from the day they are issued until Feb 27, 2026.
Vipul Chawla, group chief executive officer of FairPrice Group, said: “As families start the new year, we hope these return vouchers will provide some support and help ease everyday expenses.”
Meanwhile, shoppers at all Giant stores will also get a $6 return voucher when they spend a minimum of $60 using CDC or SG60 vouchers from Jan 3 to 9.
The return voucher can be used from Jan 4 to 18, with no minimum spend.
