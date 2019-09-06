Supermarkets and schools among 1,600 premises to reduce use of disposables

A sculpture made of plastic bottles and plastic bags at Ikea Tampines. Last year, about 164,500 tonnes of domestic waste here was made up of disposables - enough to fill about 300 Olympic-size swimming pools,

SINGAPORE - More than 1,600 premises - including food and beverage establishments, hotels, schools and supermarkets - will be encouraging the community to reduce the use of disposables such as plastic bags and takeaway containers over the next three months.

They come under 59 organisations that have joined a nationwide National Environment Agency campaign to get the public to choose reusable options.

Initiatives include displaying campaign visuals at cashier points, prompting customers to opt out of receiving disposable cutlery with online orders, and removing bottled water from meeting rooms.

Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor launched the Say Yes to Waste Less campaign at Ikea Tampines on Saturday (June 8).