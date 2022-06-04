Supplies of chicken from Thailand, Australia, Brazil and US here in coming weeks: MOS Desmond Tan

Singapore can expect more supplies of chilled chicken from Australia and Thailand, as well as frozen chicken from sources such as Brazil and the United States in the coming weeks.

Giving this update on Saturday (June 04), Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Desmond Tan said the country's chicken supply remains stable, despite Malaysia's export ban which began on Wednesday.

Singapore imports about a third of its chicken from Malaysia.

"Rest assured, there is adequate supply of chicken for everyone if we continue to do our purchase normally," said Mr Tan in a Facebook post.

He added that he had visited a few supermarkets on Saturday morning, and observed that they were well-stocked with chicken - whole and parts, raw and ready-to-eat, frozen and processed, as well as some chilled.

Mr Tan also said that Singapore will continue to face disruptions to its food supplies from time to time.

He added: "We may not fully mitigate these disruptions, but I'm confident that we can get through these occasional disruptions by working together closely."

