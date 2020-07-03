Support from elderly resident while 'staring at defeat in the face': Heartwarming stories from candidates on the campaign trail

Workers' Party (WP) candidate Abdul Shariff Aboo Kassim shared a heartwarming post early this morning (July 3), about his experience interacting with residents while on the campaign trail.

The 54-year old former researcher who is Nicole Seah's East Coast GRC teammate shared how he'd knocked on a door and was greeted by an elderly resident.

"He looked at me, raised his hand, and went back to his living room," wrote Abdul Shariff.

"It took a while so I began to wonder if the raised hand was a gesture for me to wait or to go away."

To his surprise, the elderly man came back with what appeared to be a handwritten Chinese poem in support of WP.

As I spoke to residents during my walkabouts and home visits, there were many moments that will forever remain etched on... Posted by Abdul Shariff Aboo Kassim on Thursday, July 2, 2020

He ended his post on an emphatic note: "Uncle, I’m staring at defeat in the face but rest assured that it's in my blood to not go down without a fight."

Abdul Shariff and his fellow candidates are facing a huge challenge in the form of DPM Heng Swee Keat's People's Action Party team in the fight for East Coast GRC this election.

Touched by residents' support

With campaigning in full swing, other candidates have been out and about in their constituencies and have shared snippets of their interactions with residents.

Like Abdul Shariff, PAP's Low Yen Ling shared that she was "moved by the warm reception" of residents on her campaign trail in Chua Chu Kang GRC.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (July 2) morning, she wrote about how a resident surprised her with "a bouquet of flowers and a tray of fruits".

While on his door-to-door visits today, PAP candidate for Sembawang GRC candidate Vikram Nair expressed his surprise when a resident bought "a big bag of cold herbal tea for all of us".

Had a pleasant surprise when one of our residents, Jun Hong came by with a big bag of cold herbal tea for all of us - refreshing on a hot afternoon. Posted by Vikram Nair on Thursday, July 2, 2020

candicecai@asiaone