Support for Singaporeans, businesses are key themes in Heng Swee Keat's Budget 2019 speech

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said that the Government will continue to help Singaporeans cope with economic restructuring, and create more growth and development opportunities for businesses.

SINGAPORE - Support for Singaporeans in the face of economic restructuring, opportunities for businesses to grow, and a caring and inclusive home for all.

These are among the themes that will feature in Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat's upcoming Budget speech, which will be delivered in Parliament at 3.30pm next Monday (Feb 18).

Mr Heng, in a Facebook post on Thursday night, said that the country has faced global uncertainties as well as challenges on its shores, and this is expected to continue.

But "we have also shown that Singapore is strongest when we are one united people", he added.

More importantly, the Government will continue to build a caring and inclusive home for Singaporeans, he said.

He is expected to elaborate on these themes during his Budget speech.

Recently, Mr Heng said that the Budget will contain key measures on social policy, the Merdeka Generation Package and the bicentennial.

It will also support companies in boosting their productivity and competitiveness.

While Budget 2019 is forward-looking, Mr Heng said in his Facebook post that no Budget stands on its own.

"Every Budget builds on past Budgets and on the wider foundation of the good work contributed by different public agencies," he said.

He cited the latest Singapore Public Sector Outcomes Review report issued two months ago, which showed that Singapore has achieved good progress across its economic and social fronts in the past two years.

"GDP (gross domestic product) growth rate is healthy, productivity levels have improved, and Singaporeans are seeing higher real income," he said.

Singaporeans also enjoy access to affordable and quality healthcare, education and housing, he said, adding that "the picture is positive".

It will be Mr Heng's fourth time delivering the Budget speech since he took over as finance minister in 2015.

