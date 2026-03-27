Surprise birth at Chinatown salon as customer delivers baby with help of staff member

A pregnant customer unexpectedly went into labour at a Chinatown beauty salon and gave birth there with the help of a staff member.

In a TikTok video which has since gone viral, the mother is seen being brought out of the salon, named Smart Cat Head Spa, on a stretcher.

A man follows behind, cradling a swaddled newborn in his arms.

"My store witnessed the birth of a life," wrote TikTok user jasonsg520.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, a salon staff member, surnamed Zhang, said the woman had visited the shop at noon on Wednesday (March 25) for an eyelash appointment.

She was feeling slightly unwell then, and told the 38-year-old beauty technician she had just seen a doctor who said all was fine.

Just as Zhang finished the service, the woman's condition suddenly changed, reported the Chinese publication.

"She said that she didn't feel well and she looked pale. I was also panicking and didn't know what to do," Zhang said.

The technician quickly laid out a blanket on the floor for the customer, who notified her husband about the situation. She also asked another customer to help call for an ambulance.

"The customer's hands were shaking, so I held her hand to comfort her and help her stay calm."

Suddenly, the woman said the child was about to be born. Zhang, who saw that the baby was crowning, found herself becoming a makeshift midwife.

A baby boy was delivered quickly, and he cried loudly, said Zhang.

Paramedics arrived shortly afterwards and cut the umbilical cord.

According to Shin Min, the customer is a 37-year-old woman surnamed Wang, and that the newborn is her second child.

"The situation was so sudden and amazing. I'm very grateful for the technician's help," she said.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com