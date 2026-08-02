Residents, volunteers plan surprise birthday party for Pritam Singh: 'So kind of all of you'

You'll only ever be as young as you are today - so each birthday you have ought to be treasured.

Residents, volunteers and other members of the public have done just that with Aljunied GRC MP Pritam Singh's 50th birthday, celebrating it in a memorable occasion shared on Facebook by Singh on Friday (July 31).

Singh's birthday falls on Sunday, Aug 2.

Singh, also the chief of the Workers' Party, can be seen enjoying festivities — and cake — with Eunos residents in a video he uploaded to Facebook on Friday.

In the video, a voice can be heard sharing that a group of residents wanted to celebrate Singh's birthday in advance.

To do so, they prepared a beautifully decorated cake for him, along with multiple green cupcakes.

Noting his attraction to football, the cake is adorned with a model of Singh in a red shirt, sitting in a field of green sprinkles and surrounded by five stars.

A football sits on the model's lap, and a red scarf stretches across the cake with Singh's name and age on it.

A small goal post sits at the front of the cake, overlooking the words: "Happy 50th birthday Pritam Singh".

"This kind of surprise is very difficult because you cannot plan anything in advance," Singh can be heard saying in the video.

Speaking in Mandarin, he thanks the crowd that had gathered in Eunos to celebrate his birthday with him, before continuing in English.

"Whoever arranged for this, thank you so much," he said. "It has been my privilege and my honour to be part of the community… my style has been very simple: just help everybody.

"Don't think so much about 'who like who' or 'who support who' - not important. I'm the MP now, I'll just do my best."

This approach is something that will persist going forward, he promised, advising those who may require help from him to reach out.

"Thank you for this, I hope you all enjoy the cake," he finished.

Singh was also presented with a birthday card, to which he added: "So kind of all of you."

The crowd can be seen singing "Happy Birthday" to Singh, clapping along as the video ends.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com