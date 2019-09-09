Surprise! Family throws elderly couple a wedding party on their 54th anniversary

They were enjoying a day out at Sentosa, but little did this elderly couple know that their granddaughter had a surprise in store for them.

When she led them to an outdoor terrace overlooking the sea on Saturday (Sept 7), Ong Soh Lim, 80, and Teo Soh Bee, 74, realised they had walked into their own wedding party.

They beamed from ear to ear as family and friends greeted them with hugs.

Mr and Mrs Ong were visibly moved as they listened to their children's speeches and watched a montage of their many years together.

The couple then swopped their casual attire for a suit and a wedding gown before walking down the aisle to renew their vows.

"Thank you for being with me all these years, I'll walk with you till the end of time," Mrs Ong said.

Her sentiment was echoed by her husband of 54 years, who told her "Thank you for staying by my side and taking care of me," and sealed their vows with a kiss.

PHOTO: Sky Garden

They first met through her elder brother, Mrs Ong shared, and got married on Sept 6, 1965, after dating for two years.

Decades later, they have three children (one of whom is Nominated member of Parliament Anthea Ong), and four grandchildren.

"My parents are always really low-profile, and they rarely celebrated their wedding anniversaries, that's why we wanted to have a grand celebration this time," Ms Ong said.

So, the family kept the plans secret from the elders and surprised them with the intimate party.

"Even though our marriage is ordinary, our love and concern for our family have kept the flames burning," Mrs Ong mused.

Surrounded by their loved ones, the day turned out to be one the elderly couple won't forget.

