Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon to retire in 2027; Justice Sushil Nair named successor

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon will retire on February 26, 2027, after more than 14 years at the helm of Singapore's judiciary, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced on Friday (July 17).

PMO also announced that Justice Sushil Sukumaran Nair, currently justice of the Court of Appeal of the Supreme Court, will be appointed Singapore's fifth Chief Justice on the same day.

In its statement, PMO said that Chief Justice Menon has led the Singapore Judiciary through a period of significant transformation — strengthening its institutional foundations, modernising the administration of justice, improving access to justice, and reinforcing public confidence in the rule of law.

He is also credited with overseeing major reforms to strengthen the Court's capabilities, including leading its digital transformation and establishing the Appellate Division of the High Court, enabling appeals to be heard and resolved more efficiently, the statement read.

Under Chief Justice Menon's leadership, the Family Justice Courts and the Youth Courts embraced a therapeutic justice approach, PMO said, adding that this transformed the way family and youth cases are heard and resolved.

"By bringing together judges and counsellors in multidisciplinary teams, the Courts have been better able to address the underlying causes of conflict, while delivering fair and effective outcomes."

On the international front, Chief Justice Menon is said to have played a key role in developing the Singapore International Commercial Court and its International Committee, strengthening Singapore's position as a trusted centre for international dispute resolution.

The outgoing Chief Justice is also said to have placed a strong emphasis on judicial excellence, integrity and continuous learning.

He established the Singapore Judicial College as the cornerstone of judicial education, strengthening professional development across the Judiciary.

In his valedictory letter to Chief Justice Menon, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said the Chief Justice has brought intellectual rigour, sound judgement and a deep sense of public duty to every aspect of his work.

PM Wong noted that the Singapore judiciary has grown in stature and earned widespread respect for its integrity, independence and excellence.

"At a time when trust in public institutions is eroding in many parts of the world, Singapore's courts continue to enjoy the confidence of our people and the respect of the international community," PM Wong said in his letter.

Incoming CJ a 'leading authority'

Justice Sushil Nair, who will become Singapore's fifth chief justice on February 26, 2027, joined the bench as a Judicial Commissioner on April 1, 2025.

He was subsequently appointed a High Court judge, and on June 15, 2026, a Justice of the Court of Appeal.

Prior to joining the Judiciary, Justice Sushil Nair had a distinguished 35-year legal career, serving as deputy chief executive of Drew & Napier, and as head of the firm's Corporate Restructuring and Workouts practice group.

He is recognised as a leading authority on complex commercial and cross-border cases in the Asia-Pacific region, PMO said.

The incoming Chief Justice has also made significant contributions in public service, including his role in the team that negotiated the takeover of the Singapore Sports Hub by Sport Singapore.

For his contributions to the conceptualisation of Singapore's Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Bill, which provided critical relief to businesses and individuals impacted by the pandemic, Justice Nair was awarded Singapore's Public Service Star (Covid-19) in 2023.

Said PM Wong of Justice Nair's appointment: "I am confident that Justice Sushil Nair will build on these strong foundations and continue to uphold the excellence, integrity and independence of our Judiciary."

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editor@asiaone.com