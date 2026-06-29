Man leads police on motorcycle and foot chase in Choa Chu Kang, 2 arrested

Two men have been arrested after they led police on a motorcycle chase and subsequent foot pursuit in Choa Chu Kang on Sunday (June 28).

Traffic police were earlier seen patrolling around Choa Chu Kang Road at around 8.30pm on Sunday when they approached a motorcycle for a check.

Officers then signalled the motorcyclist to stop, but he did not comply and instead sped off.

The police gave chase and the motorcycle skidded along Choa Chu Kang Road towards Bukit Batok Road, ending the motorcycle pursuit.

However, a foot pursuit soon ensued, with police chasing one of the suspects to a junction between Jalan Teck Whye and Choa Chu Kang Road.

This pursuit was captured on video and shared to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante Admin on Sunday, beginning with the two suspects fleeing after skidding against the flow of traffic as two officers on police bikes chased them.

A male suspect can be seen dashing away on foot, crossing a road divider along Choa Chu Kang Road as an officer chases him.

He then goes across to Jalan Teck Whye, mantling over a fence and running past a zebra crossing.

The video ends as the suspect gains distance while the officer continues his pursuit.

Police shared with AsiaOne that the 23-year-old male motorcyclist had fled on foot but was subsequently detained and was taken conscious to the hospital.

He was arrested for dangerous driving, driving without a valid driving licence and fraudulent possession of property. He is also assisting with investigations for failure to stop when ordered by a police officer and driving without insurance coverage.

Additionally, a 22-year-old female pillion was arrested for fraudulent possession of property.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com