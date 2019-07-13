Suspected drug abuser offers CNB officer RM50 bribe for his release

Drugs worth $32,000 were seized in a separate islandwide operation, including 274g of new psychoactive substances, 91g of Ice, 87g of heroin, 33g of ketamine, 381 Ecstasy tablets and 98 Erimin-5 tablets.
Malavika Menon
SINGAPORE - A suspected drug abuser's attempt to bribe an officer from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) with RM50  (S$16.50) for his release was thwarted when the officer rejected the offer and reported the bribery attempt to his supervisor.

Officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority conducted a routine check on the 35-year-old man at Woodlands Checkpoint on Wednesday (July 10) and referred him to the CNB for investigation into suspected drug abuse.

The man, who is a Malaysian national and a Singapore work permit holder, offered the officer a bribe of RM50 while he was being escorted for a urine test at the CNB office at the Woodlands Checkpoint.

His bribery attempt was rejected and the case was referred to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau for further investigation.

CNB director Ng Ser Song praised the CNB officer and his team members for reporting the incident and said: "The officers exemplify the Bureau's values of professionalism and integrity, and our zero tolerance towards corruption. Any attempts to bribe our officers will be rejected and reported."

In a separate islandwide operation that lasted from Sunday to Friday, CNB officers arrested 109 suspected drug offenders.

Drugs worth $32,000 were seized in the operation, including 274g of new psychoactive substances, 91g of Ice, 87g of heroin, 33g of ketamine, 381 Ecstasy tablets and 98 Erimin-5 tablets.

The operation covered areas including Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Chai Chee, Geylang, Punggol, Serangoon, Tampines and Woodlands.

In one case, officers arrested an 18-year-old female suspected of drug abuse in a unit in Woodlands Rise.

Officers also arrested a 41-year-old man and his 20-year-old son, both suspected of drug abuse, in the unit after forcing entry when the occupants refused to open the door.

A 25-year-old female suspect was also arrested in the raid and small amounts of heroin, Ice and ketamine were recovered from the unit.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

