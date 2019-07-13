Suspected drug abuser offers CNB officer RM50 bribe for his release

Drugs worth $32,000 were seized in a separate islandwide operation, including 274g of new psychoactive substances, 91g of Ice, 87g of heroin, 33g of ketamine, 381 Ecstasy tablets and 98 Erimin-5 tablets.

SINGAPORE - A suspected drug abuser's attempt to bribe an officer from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) with RM50 (S$16.50) for his release was thwarted when the officer rejected the offer and reported the bribery attempt to his supervisor.

Officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority conducted a routine check on the 35-year-old man at Woodlands Checkpoint on Wednesday (July 10) and referred him to the CNB for investigation into suspected drug abuse.

The man, who is a Malaysian national and a Singapore work permit holder, offered the officer a bribe of RM50 while he was being escorted for a urine test at the CNB office at the Woodlands Checkpoint.

His bribery attempt was rejected and the case was referred to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau for further investigation.