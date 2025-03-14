Suspected gang boss, who ran gambling dens in Geylang, arrested in Malaysia after 4 years on the run

A suspected leader of a local crime group, who was on the run for four years, was arrested in Malaysia, the police said on Thursday (March 13).

The man, now 66, was among the 19 people arrested during a police raid in 2018 for their suspected involvement in operating illegal gambling dens along Lorong 14 and 16, Geylang.

All 19 people were charged in court on March 10, 2021, for offences under the Common Gaming House Act (CGHA). The man was also charged for offences under the Organised Crime Act 2015.

He subsequently absconded and the State Courts issued a warrant of arrest against him.

On Feb 13, the police were informed that he was arrested in Malaysia for immigration offences and fined RM3,000 (S$902).

The Malaysian authorities then handed him over on Feb 28 and he appeared in court on March 1.

Under the CGHA, the man can be fined between $500 to $5,000 and imprisoned up to three years.

For his involvement in a local organised crime group, he faces a five-year sentence, a fine up to $100,000, or both.

The man could also be jailed and fined for his alleged drug offences.

