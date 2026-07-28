Suspicious item found at Eunos multi-storey car park, police and SCDF called in

A suspicious item was found on the upper deck of the multi-storey car park in Eunos on Monday morning (July 27), prompting a response from the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Marine Parade-Braddell Heights MP for the Geylang Serai division, Diana Pang, shared details of the incident in a Facebook post later that day.

She said that an empty fuel tank was discovered at the multi-storey car park at Block 39 Eunos Crescent.

Although the tank contained no liquid fuel, residual fuel vapours remained inside and could have posed a potential fire or explosion risk if it were exposed to an ignition source and not reported earlier, Pang said.

"Investigations are ongoing, and the relevant agencies are looking into the incident," she added.

"Preliminary findings suggest that it may be related to the illegal storage or distribution of diesel or petrol."

Thanking the police and SCDF for their swift response and ongoing investigations, Pang also took the opportunity to remind residents to remain vigilant.

"If you notice lorries transporting fuel containers, the transfer of fuel in the car park, or any other suspicious or unusual activities, please report them to the Police immediately," she encouraged.

"Your timely reporting can help prevent potential safety hazards and keep our neighbourhood safe."

AsiaOne has contacted the SCDF for more information.

[[nid:730406]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com