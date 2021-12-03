Suspicious package at Temasek Polytechnic sparks bomb scare

While patroling Temasek Polytechnic's campus on Wednesday (Dec 1) evening, a security guard chanced upon a mysterious package in an empty auditorium.

Thinking it might be a bomb, he called the police for help.

According to Shin Min Daily News, witnesses saw multiple police cars and fire trucks from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) entering the school at around 8.55pm.

The atmosphere was tense as police officers conducted investigations on the premises.

After conducting various tests to check whether the package contained any harmful substances, the authorities concluded it was not a bomb.

The package was found to contain props that were used during a safety and security course at the auditorium, the Chinese daily reported.

However, polytechnic staff forgot to pack the props after the course ended, and left them in a bag that was leaning against the wall.

Responding to Shin Min Daily News, a Temasek Polytechnic spokesperson confirmed that the incident was a false alarm.

AsiaOne has contacted the police for more information.

In June 2019, a similar bomb scare occurred when two fighter jets from the Republic of Singapore Air Force scrambled to escort an inbound Scoot flight from Cebu.

After landing at Changi Airport, the incident was later discovered to be a bomb hoax.

chingshijie@asiaone.com