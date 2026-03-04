Hatchback catches fire along Kaki Bukit Ave 6, no injuries reported

The engine compartment of a Suzuki hatchback caught fire along Kaki Bukit Avenue 4 on Tuesday (March 3).

A video of the incident posted in a motoring chatgroup shows flames and thick black smoke rising from the car's engine compartment.

Based on the video, it is a Suzuki Swift hatchback, which is not an electric vehicle.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 3pm.

The fire was extinguished using a hose reel, SCDF added.

No injuries were reported and the cause of fire is under investigation.

